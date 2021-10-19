Abram Smith named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week

WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Baylor running back Abram Smith earned the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after a standout game against BYU.

On Saturday, Smith ran all over the Cougars for 188 yards and three touchdowns on a career high 27 carries. Currently, Smith sits sixth nationally in rushing yards for the 2021 season.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award goes annually to the the “top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.” The player must also have been born in the state of the Texas, played at a Texas high school, or currently play at a Texas junior college or university.