Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

WACO, TX — On Thursday, Adam Flagler was included on the Lute Olson National Player of the Week Award preseason watch list.

Last season, Flagler averaged 9.1 points per game, but figures to have a much more involved role in 2021-22.

The Bears open up their regular season on November 12 at 7:30 pm when they host Incarnate Word.