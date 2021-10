Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

WACO, TX — Baylor junior guard Adam Flagler was one of 20 players in college basketball to find his name on Jerry West Award Preseason Watchlist on Tuesday.

One of the key returners from Baylor’s 2021 national title team, Flagler averaged 9.1 points per game and shot 43.4% from beyond the arc in his first season as a Bear.

The Jerry West Award goes annually to the best shooting guard in college basketball.