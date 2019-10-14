Aggies 3 Losses Against Top-10 Teams

WACO, TX – Texas A&M has a 3-3 record, after losing to the top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide yesterday 47-28. Even though the Aggies have 3 losses to show for, it does not reflect the true story of their program, as they have one of the toughest schedules in college football.

All three of their losses were against teams who ranked in the top 10, starting with the Clemson Tigers, who were ranked number 1 when they defeated Texas A&M 24-10. Two games later, the Aggies suffered a 2 point loss to Auburn, who ranked 8th in the country at the time.

“You look back at the games we lost, the games we won,” Kellen Mond said. “As a team, we definitely think we can play with every team, but there are just small moments in each game, where I feel like we could be a little bit better, to get us over that hump to stay in the game, and not play behind every single time, but it’s going to be a whole collective unit, and coach always says it starts in practice so we’ve got a new opportunity this week, and we’re gonna be ready to work on Monday.”