Aggies Claim Seesaw Affair, 14-12, to Sweep Army West Point

Texas A&M Press Release

By: Thomas D. Dick

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Army West Point Black Knights in a run fest, 14-12, completing the sweep Sunday afternoon in eight innings on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies and the Black Knight were going back-and-forth the whole game, including five lead changes. Texas A&M took the final lead in the seventh when Logan Sartori plated two runners, after lining a 3-2 pitch into the left-center gap for a double.

Offensively, eight of nine Aggies registered a hit, three of which had multiple hits. Ray Alejo went 3-for-4 with two runs, one walk and one RBI, while Will Frizzell was 2-for-4 with one run, one double and one walk. Logan Satori added two hits, while Hunter Coleman and Cam Blake added a long ball apiece. The offense tallied 13 hits on the day, marking the fifth straight double-digit hitting performance, seventh total.

On the mound, Mason Ornelas (1-0) registered the win in relief. Ornelas closed out the seventh and pitched into the eight, giving up one run on one hit and one walk. Bryce Miller earned his second save of the season, for retiring three straight in the eighth. Miller threw one hitless frame, while fanning one.

The Aggies improved to 8-0, while the Black Knights dropped to 1-5.

TOP PLAYERS

Ray Alejo – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Will Frizzell – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 2B, 1 BB

Bryce Miller – 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K