Aggies Close Out Reveille Classic with 6-3 Win Over Kansas

Texas A&M Press Release

By: Marissa Avanzato

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball won its third consecutive game to close out the Reveille Classic with a 6-3 win over Kansas on Sunday morning at Davis Diamond. The Aggies improve to 15-7, while Kansas drops to 8-11.

The Aggies were on the board first after Makinzy Herzog got things started for A&M with a single through the right side. Payton McBride tallied her 14th RBI of the season with a two-out single to right field, to bring Herzog home. Jourdyn Campbell continued the offensive momentum after hitting her 12th double, but was stranded at second to end the inning.

A&M would tack on two more runs to go ahead 3-0 in the fourth after Campbell was hit by a pitch for the fifth time this year. Kelbi Fortenberry came through for the Aggies after cranking a triple to centerfield to plate Campbell. Fortenberry would score after Ashlynn Walls crushed one up the middle, for her ninth RBI of the season.

The Aggie bats started to heat up with another two-run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Morgan Smith belted her third home run of the season with a solo shot to left field. McBride added to her day with a double to left field and Campbell would earn an RBI ripping the ball through the right side to give A&M a 5-0 lead.

Kansas didn’t go away quietly after blasting a two-run home run in the top of the sixth. Sam Dellinger reached on a single and Sydnee Ramsey hit her fourth homer of the year. Madison Hirsh followed with a stand up double, but the Jayhawks couldn’t get anything across after freshman Campbell made two tremendous defensive plays at shortstop, using her range and arm to gun back-to-back runners out at first.

Texas A&M would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Meagan Smith had a leadoff single, and Ashlynn Walls walked. A wild pitch put runners on second and third for Herzog, as she grounded out to the right side to add to the Aggies’ lead with an RBI.

The Jayhawks’ Becki Monaghan homered to lead off the seventh, but Hannah Mayo entered the game in relief, recording the final three outs to earn her first save of the season.

Junior right-hander Kayla Poynter recorded her fifth win of the season in the circle, scattering seven hits on three runs and striking out three in 6.0 innings of work.