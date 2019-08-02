Aggies Ditching Social Media During Fall Camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M opened their fall practices on Thursday with four weeks until the opener against Texas State.

With Fall Camp underway the Aggie Unity Council decided to ditch social media for the enterity of fall camp.

Actually the unity council me Kellen [Mond], Jhamon [Ausbon] and all those guys we decided Our team is going to turn off social media for fall camp to just lock in and zone in,” Junior Justin Madubuike said. “One goal in mind is to win a national championship. So we’re just taking one day at a time, eliminating all the noise and just increasing our focus. No tweeting no Facebook no Instagram and we’re just trying to stay away from the phones and more in the playbooks.”

Once Fall Camp is over the Aggies will be able to dive back into social media, but for the next few weeks it will be lights-out for social media.