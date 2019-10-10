Aggies Hope To Avoid First-Half Hole Against No. 1 Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond and the Aggies will have their work cut out for them when No. 1 Alabama rolls into College Station on Saturday.

In order to give themselves a chance they can’t do what they did against Clemson earlier in the season and fall in deep holes early on. In both of those games the Aggies failed to reach the endzone until the 4th quarter when the game was already out of hand.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has talked a lot about being more consistent and that means starting fast and holding that for all four quarters.

“You don’t ever win games in the first five minutes, but you can put yourself behind the eight ball and make things very tough,” he said. “You need to get out fast and start fast, which is something I thought we did at Arkansas. We got out, and then you have to sustain. Once you get it, you have to keep executing.”

Quarterback Kellen Mond said he feels like the offense has found it’s rhythm late in those games, but now they need to figure out how to get that same rhythm right out of the gate.

“It’s kind of one of those things that if we could come out like that at the beginning of the games I think we’ll be a lot better,” he said. “It’s just kind of a mindset thing that we’re trying to fight for and it’s going to take everyone on the whole entire team.”

The Aggies are looking for their first win over a number-one team since 2012 when they beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.