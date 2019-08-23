Aggies Kellen Mond Named to Manning Watch List

Texas A&M Press Release

By: Matt Callaway

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Manning Award Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond has been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List, announced Wednesday. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2019 season. The winner is selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

Mond, a junior quarterback from San Antonio, Texas, tallied over 30 touchdowns a season ago as he saw an increase in every statistical category from his freshman campaign. The right-hander finished fourth in total offense, fifth in touchdowns through the air and sixth in passing yardage in the Southeastern Conference.

Inclusion on the Manning Award Watch List is the latest preseason honor for Mond. This fall he has been named to the watch lists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Thursday, October 17. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 28. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. The SEC leads the way with six selections, while the Pac-12 and the Big 12 each have four selections, followed by the ACC and the Big Ten with three each. There are 16 seniors on the list while the junior class is represented by 10 quarterbacks and the sophomore class has four.

Texas A&M opens 2019 against Texas State on August 29 at Kyle Field, a Thursday night contest set to be broadcast on SEC Network.

2019 Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame

Jake Bentley, Sr., South Carolina

Alan Bowman, So., Texas Tech

Charlie Brewer, Jr., Baylor

Joe Burrow, Sr., LSU

K.J. Costello, Sr., Stanford

Sam Ehlinger, Jr., Texas

Caleb Evans, Sr., UL Monroe

Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas

Feleipe Franks, Jr., Florida

Jake Fromm, Jr., Georgia

Justin Herbert, Sr., Oregon

Kelvin Hopkins, Sr., Army

D’Eriq King, Sr., Houston

Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson

Jordan Love, Jr., Utah State

Adrian Martinez, So., Nebraska

Cole McDonald, Jr., Hawai’i

Kellen Mond, Jr., Texas A&M

Steven Montez, Sr., Colorado

James Morgan, Sr., FIU

Shea Patterson, Sr., Michigan

Bryce Perkins, Sr., Virginia

Brock Purdy, So., Iowa State

Nathan Rourke, Sr., Ohio

Nate Stanley, Sr., Iowa

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama

Khalil Tate, Sr., Arizona

Zac Thomas, Jr., Appalachian State

Brady White, Jr., Memphis