Aggies Picked 3rd in The SEC West

HOOVER, Alabama — Texas A&M was picked to finish 3rd in the SEC West behind the favorite Alabama and the 2nd place pick, LSU.

In the east, Georgia was picked to repeat and face Alabama in the SEC Title game for a second-straight year.

SEC WEST Points SEC EAST Points 1. Alabama (253) 1813 1. Georgia (233) 1789 2. LSU (3) 1493 2. Florida (21) 1499 3. Texas A&M 1268 3. Missouri (3) 1149 4. Auburn (1) 1090 4. South Carolina (1) 833 5. Mississippi State (1) 769 5. Tennessee (1) 804 6. Ole Miss 504 6. Kentucky (1) 798 7. Arkansas 343 7. Vanderbilt 358

*First place votes are in Parentheses