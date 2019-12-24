Aggies Practice in Houston Ahead of Bowl Game

WACO, TX – Down in Houston, the Aggies are getting practice reps in, before the Texas Bowl on Friday, against Oklahoma State. Kellen Mond is coming off his worst game of the season, passing for 92 yards, with 3 interceptions and no touchdowns, however, Jimbo Fisher’s expectations for Mond, continue to grow.

“I think he’s really just starting to scratch the surface of what he can do,” Jimbo Fisher said. “Quarterbacking, there are so many things you’ve got to go through, and experience, but the thing about him, is he learns after each and every one of them.”