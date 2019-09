WACO, TX – In the Aggies 24-10 loss to the Tigers, Texas A&M had 289 total yards on offense, with Kellen Mond contributing 236 passing yards. Mond completed 24 of 42 passes, for 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

“I don’t think I played up to par,” Kellen Mond said. “With what it takes to win against a team like this.”

“Couldn’t get into a groove,” Jimbo Fisher said. “We dropped one off the bat, then we miss one, just a hair high here.”