Aggies Shine in 5-1 Exhibition Win vs. Lamar

Texas A&M Press Release

By: Thomas D. Dick

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies exploited their corner kick opportunities, scoring all five of their goals on the set piece, to beat the Lamar Cardinals, 5-1, in an exhibition match Saturday afternoon on Ellis Field.

The Aggies’ stellar play belied the infancy of their spring practice calendar. The Maroon & White held distinct advantages in shots (20-4), shots-on-goal 16-2 and corner kicks (13-1).

Daria Britton scored two goals, both headers on corner kicks, to lead the attack. Jimena Lopez added a goal and two assists. The other goals were tallied by Tera Ziemer and Addie McCain and Macie Kolb tacked on three assists.

The Maroon & White took the early lead with Britton heading home a corner kick from Lopez in the 11th minute. Lamar needed less than two minutes to tie the match, scoring on a long distance sortie from near the center circle. The Aggies got a goal from Lopez in the 41st minute to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission and never looked back scoring in the 50th minute on Ziemer’s header and adding goals in the 57th and 71st minute.

The Aggies return to action next Saturday when they travel to Waco for a 6 p.m. contest against the Baylor Bears.