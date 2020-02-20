All12 Courtside: Baylor and Kansas on collision course for de facto Big 12 title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to the top of the college basketball rankings, as well as control of the Big 12, heads through Waco this weekend. The top-ranked Baylor Bears will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the Ferrell Center on Saturday, with College Gameday in the house.

All12 Courtside’s Mandy Knight reports that the Bears aren’t shying away from the perennial front-running Jayhawks, pointing out that they’re the team setting records this season, achieving a Big 12 record for consecutive wins earlier this week against Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks have taken care of business since the early conference loss to the Bears, and discuss lessons learned in the defeat as they seek revenge and a tie at the top of the Big 12 standings.

That’s not the only big matchup this weekend, with Bedlam in Stillwater between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Sooners suddenly find themselves in need of a win against a Cowboys squad that’s finally experienced some success in conference play.

All12 correspondents also check in from around the conference where West Virginia tinkered with a different lineup, Texas Tech shifted into “must win” mode early, and a frustrating season for Kansas State boiled over in a blowup between Coach Bruce Weber and Cartier Diarra.