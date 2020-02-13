All12 Courtside: Teams continue to grind it out as conference play intensifies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week on All12 Courtside, we recap the “Game of the Week” where the Kansas Jayhawks traveled east to play the West Virginia Mountaineers. Facing the prospect of another loss in Morgantown, Coach Bill Self had high praise for one of his guards’ second-half performance, and it wasn’t star Devon Dotson.

FOX44 Sports Director Matt Roberts reports that the hottest team in the country has reach rarefied air. The top-ranked Baylor Bears have extended their winning streak to 21 games, only one shy of Kansas’ Big 12 record of 22-straight wins. Coach Scott Drew and guard MaCio Teague discuss how the Bears have extended the streak this far as they look ahead to a challenge from West Virginia this weekend.

We’ve reached the point of the season where talk of the NCAA Tournament bubble starts to heat up, and the pressure is on Texas to turn things around or miss the tourney for the third time in five seasons. Oklahoma is the last of five Big 12 teams currently projected to go dancing, and the Sooners have a couple of upcoming opportunities to bolster their resume.

Our correspondents also check in on the resurgent Texas Tech Red Raiders, an Iowa State team that will be without its best player for the rest of the season, and a pair of teams looking to break lengthy losing streaks on Saturday.