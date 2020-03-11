Andy Thomas Named to the Watch List for the 2020 Buster Posey Award

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas – Senior catcher Andy Thomas was named to the official watch list for the 2020 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, presented by the Kamerion Wimbley Foundation and given by the Greater Wichita Sports Association.

Thomas is one of 60 catchers named to the watch list and one of three from the Big 12 Conference. It is the first time in his career he has been named to the watch list.

Thomas has thrown out 6-of-8 (75 percent) would be base stealers on the year and has not been charged with a passed ball so far on the year. He also has not committed an error.

At the plate, Thomas is batting .209 with nine hits, two home runs and seven RBI on the year.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 19, 2020. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 3, 2020. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 23rd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 25, 2020.

Kelly Shoppach is the lone Bear to have won the formerly named Johnny Bench Award, doing so in 2001. Shea Langeliers was named to the watch list and was a semifinalist for the honor in 2019.