Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, says he is going to Arizona State.

Rashada announced on Twitter on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional signing period for high school football players, that he would be attending his “childhood dream school” and father’s alma mater.

“Glad to truly be home!” Rashada posted.

Rashada, a four-star recruit from California, was the focal point of a recruiting fight between Miami and Florida that led to a bidding war between booster-run collectives that try to secure sponsorship deals for athletes from those schools.

He had originally given a verbal commitment to Miami but flipped to Florida and signed with the Gators after being offered a NIL deal that could have been worth more than $13 million dollars.

When it became clear that Gator Collective, which is not part of the University of Florida or its athletic department, did not have the money to fund the deal, Rashada asked to be released from the national letter of intent he signed in December.

Rashada becomes the highest-profile high school recruit in new Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham’s first signing class. The 32-year-old Arizona native was hired in December.

“Can’t wait to carry on the family name at the University and start my journey. Forks up!” Rashada posted.

