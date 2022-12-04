CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty.

Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames’ head coach.

Beck brings 18 seasons of Power Five coaching experience to the Chanticleers, who have gone 31-6 and been ranked in the AP Top 25 the past three seasons under Chadwell.

Beck spent the past 12 years as offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and N.C. State. Most recently, he helped the Wolfpack to three straight eight-plus winning seasons and three consecutive bowl appearances.

Moglia said in a statement that he’d known Beck since returning to coaching at Nebraska in 2009. “I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years,” said Moglia, who was the Chants’ head coach for six seasons (2012-16, 2018). “Tim will do a great job building on that.”

Beck said he understands what Coastal has accomplished and how expectations for success have risen the past three seasons. “I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day,” he said.

Beck has worked with top-level quarterbacks at N.C. State (Devin Leary), Texas (Sam Ehlinger) and Ohio State (Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett).

