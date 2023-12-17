LUTON, England (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyer was undergoing tests and scans at hospital on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League game, his club said.

Lockyer, who collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery, fell to the ground during Luton’s match against Bournemouth on Saturday, which was abandoned.

“While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday, we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition,” Luton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.”

The 29-year-old Lockyer received about seven minutes of treatment from medical staff on the field at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

The game was abandoned in the 65th minute, with the score 1-1.

Lockyer is a center back who plays for the Wales national team. Players from both teams called for help after he collapsed.

Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.”

“We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time,” Luton added on Sunday.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer