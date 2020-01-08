AP Top 25 Podcast: LSU vs. Clemson in CFP title preview

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is congratulated after Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

For No. 3 Clemson to repeat as national champions, the Tigers will need to figure out a way to slow down No. 1 LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast,Cam Mellor from Pro Football Focus breaks down the matchups that could decide Monday’s national championship game in New Orleans.

Burrow and the LSU passing game is producing record-setting numbers, with 55 touchdown passes and 5,208 yards. Clemson is one of the few teams in the nation that might have enough skilled defenders to cover Burrow’s talented group of receivers and get the unflappable quarterback off his game.

Clemson also might have enough offense behind Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to keep pace with the high-scoring Tigers.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

