AP Top 25 Podcast: State of rivalry week in college football

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) lines up against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. Brown has been a play making, blockbusting force for No. 16 Auburn heading into the Iron Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

As college football becomes more of a national sport, with so much focus on the national championship race and the playoff, rivalry week takes on a different meaning.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Steven Godfrey of Banner Society joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the state of rivalries. Traditional rivalry games are the backbone of college football’s popularity. They are built-in stakes, regardless of circumstance.

But has the emphasis on external stakes like the College Football Playoff, conference and divisional races, and positioning for major bowls taken some of the vitality from rivalry games?

Also, what rivalry games will always have a special place in your heart, despite having no connection to them?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25