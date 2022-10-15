CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge was dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in New York’s lineup for Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Saturday as the Yankees try to break the home run king out of his postseason slump.

Judge, who set the AL record with 62 home runs this season and contended for the Triple Crown, is 0 for 8 in the series with seven strikeouts. He struck out four times in New York’s 4-2 loss in 10 innings in Game 2, and got booed at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone juggled his lineup, dropping Judge as well Anthony Rizzo from No. 2 to No. 3 and Oswaldo Cabrera from six to nine. He also moved Isiah Kiner-Falefa up from seventh to sixth and Harrison Bader from nine to seven.

New York is facing Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie in Game 3.

Judge has had major issues against Cleveland in three postseason series, going just 2 of 37 with 27 strikeouts in nine games.

Judge started 34 times in the leadoff spot this season, many of them beginning in mid-September as he chased Roger Maris’ league record of 61 homers.

