Aranda Announces Staff Retention and Support Additions

WACO, Texas – Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has announced the retention of three staff members and promotion of another, while adding two support staffers for 2020.

Returning for their fourth seasons on staff are associate head coach/outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire, assistant coach/tight ends Shawn Bell and associate athletic director for football relations David Wetzel. Fellow fourth-year staffer Corey Campbell has been promoted to Director of Athletic Performance (Football). Additionally, Aranda has added Vince Guinta as assistant athletic director for player personnel and Austin Thomas as senior associate athletic director for football.

McGuire, who coached tight ends from 2017-18 and led the defensive ends while serving as associate head coach in 2019, is back for his fourth season on staff. A native of Crowley, McGuire won three state titles in 14 seasons as head coach at Cedar Hill (Texas) High School. He will mentor the outside linebackers in 2020.

At Baylor, McGuire mentored a youthful tight end group for two seasons before moving to defense in 2019. Coaching the defensive line with Frank Okam in 2019, Baylor’s front trio of All-American James Lynch, Bravvion Roy and James Lynch combined for 25 sacks as the Bears won 11 games and reached the Sugar Bowl.

“I’m so excited that Joey has decided to stay on,” Aranda said. “Right from the beginning, Joey has been a prime target for our staff. I’m going to rely heavily on his leadership and experience. He’s going to be right with me. I really respect his ability to develop players and motivate our team. Great things are in store for Joey McGuire.”

Following a season as an analyst in 2017, Bell was elevated to a full-time coaching position in 2018 tasked with leading the offensive line. A former Baylor quarterback, Bell guided the growth of the Bears’ young offensive line in 2019 including first or second-year starters Connor Galvin, Khalil Keith and Casey Phillips. Additionally, Xavier Newman-Johnson became one of the top interior lineman in the Big 12. He will direct the tight ends in 2020.

“I have been really impressed with Shawn’s knowledge of offensive football and his ability to recruit at an extremely high level,” Aranda said. “I feel like Shawn has great relationships and a really good heart. He treats people the right way. I think really positive things are headed his way.”

Wetzel has served as Baylor Football’s liaison to former lettermen, high school coaches and community groups since 2017. A 25-year high school coaching veteran, Wetzel returned to Baylor following 13 successful seasons at San Antonio-Reagan HS. Wetzel lettered two seasons at wide receiver for Baylor in 1990 and 1991 under legendary head coach Grant Teaff.

“David has impressed me with the type of person that he is,” Aranda said. “He is a guy that you want to be around. He has a great knowledge of Baylor and the state of Texas. He has some great insight into a lot of the off the field situations that occur within a program.”

In his new role, Campbell (Director of Athletic Performance – Football) will oversee all strength and conditioning operations for Baylor Football. A native of Hephzibah, Ga., Campbell joined the Baylor staff in 2017 as assistant director of athletic performance. He previously served similar roles at Purdue and Cincinnati. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Georgia, where he earned two letters in football.

“Corey is so impressive,” Aranda said. “He is a rising star in the strength and conditioning community. He is very passionate and has a true way about him that motivates and inspires our young men. Corey is going to be able to get our team ready to perform at the highest level.”

Guinta (GINT-uh) comes to Waco from Oregon State where he served as assistant athletic director for player personnel since 2017. With nearly 20 years of experience, Guinta has spent time in the Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences. In his tenure, he has guided Wisconsin and Oregon State to some of its highest-ever rated recruiting classes.

“Vince is the best recruiting guy I have been around,” Aranda said. “He’s got a knack for organization and he is very thorough in his planning. I feel like with him, we are going to attack the state of Texas and take recruiting to the next level.”

Thomas joins the Baylor staff after two seasons at Texas A&M as associate athletic director for football personnel. He spent the previous five seasons at LSU, where he was promoted to General Manager in 2016. The first General Manager in the history of the Southeastern Conference and one of two in the nation, Thomas also has experience at USC, Tennessee and Bowling Green.

“Austin is a rising star in college football,” Aranda said. “He’s got a great way about him. He’s able to juggle multiple things at once. His presence, his personality, his way of communicating and relating to people is what really sets him apart. Austin is going to be able to help us get organized and get to work as efficiently as possible.”