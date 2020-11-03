Aranda Brings “Tell The Truth Sunday” to Baylor

WACO, TX — When Dave Aranda was at LSU, the team would hold “Tell The Truth Sundays” where individuals would take accountability, for things that happened during the game. Aranda brought that tradition with him to Baylor, and the team has responded well to it.

“Any time there’s real strong accountability you’re able to have answers,” Dave Aranda said. “You’ve got to drill down to that and strip it away and all the passions that come with it, and possibly hurting people’s feelings, and as a staff with your players and your team, you’ve got to be that way and we were certainly that yesterday, and I appreciate everyone for doing that, it’s important, that’s where you grow.”