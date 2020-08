WACO, TX – As the Bears get ready for their first game against Louisiana Tech, players had an intrasquad scrimmage yesterday. Dave Aranda spoke to the media about it, on what aspect of the scrimmage impressed him the most.

“I really am impressed by their competitive spirit,” Dave Aranda said. “I thought it was hot, there was soreness, there was some anxiety, stress, just with the week and what’s been going on.”