Aranda Leans Heavy on Team Leaders

WACO, TX – Baylor seniors may have a bigger impact this season, than they’ve ever had before, with so many potential potholes on college campuses across the country. With coaches only being able to be around the team so much, more will fall on the shoulders of those team leaders, like Charlie Brewer, Terrel Bernard, Jalen Pitre and R.J. Sneed. Those players are holding their peers accountable, and coach Aranda leans on those guys, to keep his finger on the pulse of this team.

“These meetings that I’ve had with kind of our leadership group,” Dave Aranda said. “For them to get invested, when they get on there and send a message to everybody. There’s been quite a bit of that, but I felt it’s been heartfelt feel it’s been real, which I think makes all the difference. So when I see it, they know who it’s coming from and they know what it means.”