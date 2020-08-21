Aranda Leans Heavy on Team Leaders

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – Baylor seniors may have a bigger impact this season, than they’ve ever had before, with so many potential potholes on college campuses across the country. With coaches only being able to be around the team so much, more will fall on the shoulders of those team leaders, like Charlie Brewer, Terrel Bernard, Jalen Pitre and R.J. Sneed. Those players are holding their peers accountable, and coach Aranda leans on those guys, to keep his finger on the pulse of this team.

“These meetings that I’ve had with kind of our leadership group,” Dave Aranda said. “For them to get invested, when they get on there and send a message to everybody. There’s been quite a bit of that, but I felt it’s been heartfelt feel it’s been real, which I think makes all the difference. So when I see it, they know who it’s coming from and they know what it means.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44