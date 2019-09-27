Arkansas Hoping to Put the Brakes on Losing Skid with a Former Aggie QB Taking The Reins

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Texas &M has owned Arkansas since the Aggies joined the SEC, winning all seven contests between the two teams.

The Hogs could really use a pick-me up coming off a loss to San Jose State that head coach Chad Morris called embarrassing and completely unacceptable.

These Arkansas players are well aware of the streak, and they want to end it on Saturday in Arlington.

“I definitely want that win,” Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim said. “We definitely want that win, It’s basically just putting everything in place to finally get it, to finally finish the game.”

After a rough debut, Nick Starkel will look to rebound against his former team. Head coach Jimbo Fisher liked what he saw from Starkel at A&M and knows he is a more than capable option for Chad Morris and company.

“Nick’s a very good player,” Fisher said. “I’ve always said that. He’s a great young man. I don’t know much about their quarterback situation, but it doesn’t surprise me he’s a very talented guy that could play at a lot of places in this country, and like I said was a very good player here.”

A&M and Arkansas Kick off at 11:00am on Saturday Morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.