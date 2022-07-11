BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After another All-American season last fall, the American Southwest Conference chose UMHB defensive back Jefferson Fritz as its Male Athlete of the Year.

Last season, Fritz proved why he was one of the best players in the country, as he recorded 64 tackles to go along with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

For his efforts, he was named as the conference’s defensive player of the year and was also the only defensive finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division III football.