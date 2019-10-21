Astros Confident in Defense

WACO, TX – Game 1 of the World Series between the Nationals and Astros is tomorrow night at 7:05pm on KWKT Fox 44. Gerrit Cole is taking the mound for Houston, going up against Max Scherzer. Cole is sporting a .40 ERA this post season, which is no surprise with the heat he throws, and the Astros defense.

“We think we have a very good team,” Alex Bregman said. “Not just the infield, but all around, Altuve, Correa, Yuli is special.”

“I think our team is the best team,” George Springer said. “Collectively, from the infield to the outfielders, the starters, the bullpen guys. Obviously, those are pretty big names around the infield.”