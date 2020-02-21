Astros Filling the Void at Catcher, Replacing Robinson Chirinos

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The catchers position in Houston will look a lot different this year, since Robinson Chirinos signed with the Texas Rangers, after starting 106 games for the Astros in 2019. The two front runners to take over behind the plate are Martín Maldonado and Dustin Garneau. Maldonado will get the first crack at it, since he played in 26 games last year, after being acquired via a trade from the Cubs.

“Everybody brings something different to the table,” Martín Maldonado said. “I think that’s a good sign for us as a team, the most important thing is we have to work together, and help each other out.”

Garneau comes from the west coast, playing under former Astros catcher, Brad Ausmus, for most of last year in Anaheim.

“Man, talking to Brad was awesome,” Dustin Garneau said. “Just picking his brain about every situation possible, if I did something wrong, or if I did something that was not to the game plan, to see how I would go about it next time kind of deal.”

Those two veterans, will likely get most of the time behind the plate this season, but regardless of who takes over, they’ll have to earn the trust of Dusty Baker, to be his eyes and ears on the field.

“Our catcher, he’s big in the equation,” Dusty Baker said. “I mean he’s my right hand man on the field.”