Astros Spring Training: High Expectations for 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Astros have one of the most talented rosters in baseball, and on paper, they’re well positioned to make it back to the World Series for the third time in four seasons. Dusty Baker is well suited to lead the Astros back to the World Series, as has decades of experience in major league baseball.

“This is gonna be a big year for us and we’re excited,” Carlos Correa said. “We, we got a great team and we got we got Lance back and, and we got all the guys back and we’re ready to compete.”

“The players know the formula,” Dusty Baker said. “On how to get there, and they just need me to help navigate the course that we’re about to take.”

Justin Verlander threw his first bullpen of spring training this morning, and said he’s nowhere close to where he wants to be, but he’s on schedule for being ready on opening day.