Astros Spring Training: Justin Verlander Leading the Pack

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Astros rotation took a big hit this offseason, with Gerrit Cole going to the Yankees. Houston will have to replace Cole’s production on the mound, and it starts with Justin Verlander.

Verlander is 37 years old entering the 2020 season, and he’s racked up 225 wins in his career, and has found the fountain of youth in Houston, as he is coming off his second Cy Young award. Verlander says he feels good, and wants to help groom their next wave of pitchers, especially the ones that will be on their big league roster this season.

“I’ve gotten more comfortable over time with these guys,” Justin Verlander said. “And I feel like every year I come in, I feel a little bit more of a leadership role, and so I see a lot especially with some of the young guys asking questions, wanting to learn.”

“These guys, I feel that they follow Justin Verlander,” Dusty Baker said. “Because he knows how to get to the finish line, he knows how to be successful. He’s passing on, I’m sure something that he’s learned along the way.”