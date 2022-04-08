LOS ANGELES, CA (FOX 44) — Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez went deep in back-to-back at bats off Los Angeles Angels reliever Ryan Tepera to put the game out of reach as the Houston Astros won their MLB-record tying 10th straight Opening Day game 3-1.

On the mound, Framber Valdez was fantastic, as he went 6.2 innings without giving up a single run.

The Angels then got a run back, when a David Fletcher line drive got down in front of a diving Alvarez, allowing a run to score off Phil Maton in the 8th inning. Hector Neris came in though and got Shohei Ohtani to fly out to deep right field to get out of the inning.

Next up for the Houston is game two against Los Angeles. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, April 8th at 8:30 pm.