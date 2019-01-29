Atlanta artists create new work the week of the big game

If you’re fascinated with all the murals popping around downtown Atlanta, you’ll get a taste for it on a smaller scale inside Super Bowl LIVE at the Art Cube.

In partnership with WonderRoot, the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee commissioned 12 public artworks to be executed by local Atlanta artists, all with a different theme.

From Jan. 26th until Feb. 2nd, three artists will create live art each day.

In the end, each canvas will either be donated, sold or auctioned off in Atlanta.

Local artist Joe Dreher offered up his unique approach to his piece of art.

“It’s a quote that I’m going to be putting up from Martin Luther King. It says, ‘Only in the darkness can you see the stars,’ and the stars will be in the night sky throughout the stadium oculus and instead of numbers on the back of the jerseys, it’ll have the final line of the quote on there,” explained Dreher. “I think a lot of athletes probably appreciate the arts and the artists appreciate sports so why not come together and do some good for the community and entertain the folks that are out here tonight in this cold weather?”