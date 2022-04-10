DETROIT (AP) — Tim Anderson swung right back into action after serving a suspension stemming from an incident last season, hitting two doubles and a single as the Chicago White Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1 on Sunday.

Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the season-opening three-game series.

Anderson sat out the first two games as a penalty for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27.

The All-Star shortstop and 2019 AL batting champion made an immediate impact, hitting a double on the first pitch of the game. He wound up scoring twice for the AL Central champions.

Anderson is hitting .346 with 26 doubles and 79 runs in 90 career games against the Tigers.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks in four innings, striking out three.

Tariq Skubal (0-1) gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings.

The White Sox took a 2-0 lead in the first off Skubal (0-1). After Anderson doubled, Luis Robert singled and stole second. Jose Abreu had an RBI groundout and Eloy Jiménez followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers got a run back in the second on Victor Reyes’ triple. Abreu doubled home Robert to make it 3-1 in the third and Josh Harrison added an RBI single later in the inning.

Shortstop Javier Báez’s throwing error set up Danny Mendick’s RBI double in the Chicago fourth.

The White Sox added four runs off rookie Elvin Rodriguez in the seventh. Jimenez hit an RBI single and Vaughn followed with a three-run homer.

Vaughn singled home another run in the 10th.

WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES

Rodriguez made his major league debut, replacing Skubal for the fifth inning. Chicago reliever Tanner Banks made his debut with two scoreless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: INF A.J. Pollock sat out after leaving Saturday with a hamstring strain. Pollock, who doesn’t believe the injury is serious, was due to leave soon on paternity leave anyway.

Tigers: RHP Kyle Funkhouser (shoulder) isn’t expected back before May.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Chicago is off Monday before hosting the Seattle Mariners in Tuesday’s home opener. RHP Vince Velasquez is scheduled to start for the White Sox against Seattle’s Matt Brash.

Tigers: Detroit hosts Boston on Monday, with Matt Manning scheduled to make his season debut against Boston’s Michael Wacha.

