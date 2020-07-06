Baseball Fans Can Expect a Thrilling Performance in Extra Innings

WACO, TX – Texas Rangers new third baseman, Todd Frazier, is thrilled for the new extra innings rule this season. Frazier told the media he plans on being very vocal throughout this second spring training, to try and bring out the best in his teammates. The former New York Met has a big personality, and with his viewpoint on the new extra innings rule, he could start to sway the majority opinion around the league, to look forward to it as well.

“I played it once with Mike Trout in USA ball in Puerto Rico,” Todd Frazier said. “I think it’s gonna be pretty cool, just for the fact that there’s a runner at second base nobody out, you know who’s got the cahoonas to step up and get the guy so they don’t score, who’s gonna step up and win the game.”