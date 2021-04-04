Baylor Baseball Inspired by Both Basketball Programs

WACO, TX — Baylor’s baseball team is coming off a three game sweep over North Carolina AT&T, and while they’ve been busy working on their craft, the Bears have been following both NCAA tournaments. Seeing all the success both Baylor basketball programs have had, inspires the baseball team, to achieve the same level of excellence.

“I shot coach Drew a couple texts just wishing him luck and just how proud we are of him,” Steve Rodriguez said. “Winning is really hard, and when you’re able to win at that level, and continue to do it against great teams, it’s really impressive.”

“It gives you a chance to see the pride everyone takes in the school,” Jack Pineda said. “For them to represent Baylor on such a huge stage, it gives us a lot of motivation, also shout out to the girls, they did really well too.”