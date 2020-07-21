Rangers Looking Forward to Playing Games Against Another Team

ARLINGTON — After a month of intrasquad games the Texas Rangers will host their first game at Globe Life Field on Tuesday when they welcome the Rockies.

Tuesday will be the first of two exhibition games with the Rockies before opening a three game set to open the season over the weekend.

“It’s gonna be nice,” Manager Chris Woodward said about seeing a different team. “I was talking to Joey about that a little bit. We’ve done a really good job at getting prepared to this point, we’ve got two games left against the Rockies and then we go, so guys are ready but I guarantee you with that other uniform on, it’s gonna feel a little bit different.”

The Rangers must now switch their mindset from development and getting up to speed, to full speed ahead.

“There’s going to be a little bit of a spike and you know adrenaline energy, I think we’ve, we’ve gotten as much as we could possibly get out of this situation, probably more than I anticipated to be honest with you, but now it’s time to hire we got that opposing team now we got to go kick somebody’s butt.”

The Rangers and Rockies get things started at 7:05 on Tuesday night from Globe Life Field.