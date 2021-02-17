Texas Rangers Open Spring Training With an Eye on The Future

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, left, talks with Ray Davis, one of the team’s owners, during the fourth inning of the Rangers’ baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Arlington, Texas. Davis and the Rangers ownership had hoped for the chance to win the World Series in their first season in their new ballpark. The World Series will be played in the new $1.2 billion stadium, but without the Rangers. Globe Life Field will be a neutral site for two National League playoffs series before the World Series. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

SURPRISE — The Texas Rangers had pitchers and catchers report for the opening of spring training ahead of the 2021 season.

After trading away veterans this offseason the Rangers have turned an eye towards the future allowing more opportunities for the younger players, like former Baylor Star Davis Wendzel, in camp.

“In the rebuilding state that we’re in, we want to play our young guys so that becomes a feature not a bug of spring training,” Rangers President Jon Daniels said. “We invited a lot of these guys. You mentioned Josh [Jung] or Davis Wenzel. We’re excited to see those guys.”