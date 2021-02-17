Texas Rangers Open Spring Training With an Eye on The Future

SURPRISE — The Texas Rangers had pitchers and catchers report for the opening of spring training ahead of the 2021 season.
After trading away veterans this offseason the Rangers have turned an eye towards the future allowing more opportunities for the younger players, like former Baylor Star Davis Wendzel, in camp.
“In the rebuilding state that we’re in, we want to play our young guys so that becomes a feature not a bug of spring training,” Rangers President Jon Daniels said. “We invited a lot of these guys. You mentioned Josh [Jung] or Davis Wenzel. We’re excited to see those guys.”