Texas Rangers to Allow 100% Attendance at Home Games This Spring

Texas Rangers Press Release:

Arlington, Texas—The Texas Rangers announced today the details for the club’s sale of single game tickets for March and April home games at Globe Life Field, along with a plan to honor frontline heroes with free tickets in March and April.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” said President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman.

“We will require all those who enter Globe Life Field to wear a mask or face covering, and are working with Major League Baseball on some additional protocols required for player health and safety. We will continue to monitor developments and implement the necessary public health measures. We are excited that Rangers fans will finally be able to experience all that Globe Life Field has to offer.”

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR 2021 RANGERS GAMES AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

Masks will be required for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

Globe Life Field will again be cashless, as it was for 2020 events. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

Safe distancing will be enforced in concession lines and retail locations.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

The Rangers are working with Major League Baseball to finalize health and safety protocols as it pertains to the seating bowl and the playing field at Globe Life Field.

DISTANCED SEATING SECTIONS

The Rangers plan to make certain locations of Globe Life Field “Distanced Seating” sections, which will allow for more space between occupied seats. These sections will be available for all April games except the home opener on Monday, April 5 versus Toronto. More information will be available prior to the March 22 single game on-sale.

HONORING FRONTLINE HEROES

The Rangers will be showing sincere appreciation to the local frontline heroes who have worked long hours and made many sacrifices for the good of the community.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will be reaching out to many of the organizations that have helped North Texas on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, including hospitals, first responders, teachers, grocery store workers and military service members and FEMA staffers who have been working the Globe Life Field vaccination site.

Through the Rangers Relievers Program, the club will honor these heroes by providing free tickets for the two exhibition games versus Milwaukee on March 29-30, and all home games in April in designated sections.

SEASON TICKET INFORMATION

All Texas Rangers Season Ticket Members will have full access to their ticketed seating locations for the 2021 Rangers season, beginning with the two exhibition games versus the Brewers on March 29 and 30. Texas Rangers season ticket representatives will be contacting their specific accounts with more details.

ON-SALE SINGLE GAME TICKET INFORMATION

Single game tickets for all March and April games EXCEPT the home opener on Monday, April 5 will go on sale on Monday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. CT at texasrangers.com or by calling 972RANGERS. This includes the two exhibition games with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30 and the remaining 13 regular season home games in April: April 6-7 vs. Toronto; April 9-11 vs. San Diego; April 16-17-18 vs. Baltimore; April 26-28 vs. Los Angeles Angels; April 29-30 vs. Boston.

For details on the availability of single game tickets for the home opener on Monday, April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays, please visit texasrangers.com to become a Texas Rangers Registered User.

Single game ticket information for the remainder of the Rangers 2021 regular season home schedule will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please go to texasrangers.com or call 972RANGERS.