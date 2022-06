VALLEY MILLS, TX (FOX 44) — The Valley Mills Baseball team is now set for its road trip to Round Rock as the Eagles are eying a state baseball championhip.

For the seniors on this team, 2022 marks a second opportunity to play in a State Semifinal, after a campaign in 2019 when they did so as freshman.

The Eagles will take on New Home on Wednesday, June 8th at 4:00 pm at Dell Diamond.