WACO, TX — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team now has a new date for its game against Texas, which was originally scheduled for January 9th, as the two teams will not play on February 4th at 7:00 pm.

The game will be the first and only Friday women’s basketball game at the Ferrell Center this season.

The two teams will then also play a game in Austin two days later, on February 6th, at 3:00 pm.