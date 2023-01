WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The eighth-ranked McLennan Women’s Basketball team stayed red hot on Wednesday afternoon, as the Highlassies raced past Cisco 93-46.

HIGHLASSIES WIN!!! McLennan rolls over the Cisco Wranglers 93-46 to move to 3-0 in conference play and extend their winning streak to 15 games! #GoLassies #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/Q3oYvdrMwD — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) January 19, 2023 The win makes it 15 straight for Bill Brock’s team, which hasn’t suffered a loss since the season opener against Blinn College.

MCC will next be in action on Saturday, January 21st when the Highlassies travel to McKinney to take on Collin Community College at 2:00 pm.