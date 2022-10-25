WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Baylor and McLennan Basketball coaches had a chance to preview their upcoming seasons at the Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Tip Off Luncheon.

The luncheon takes place every year at the Baylor Club inside of McLane Stadium.

This season, all four teams are ranked in their respective preseason top 25 polls.

“You’re really fortunate,” said Baylor Men’s Basketball Head Coach Scott Drew. “If the coaches don’t screw it up you’re going to have a lot to cheer for.”

The McLennan Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams will both open up their seasons on Wednesday, November 2nd against Blinn College. The Highlassies will tip of at 5:30, while the Highlanders will tip at 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, both Baylor Basketball teams will open their respective seasons on Monday, November 7th. Scott Drew’s team will host Mississippi Valley State at 11:00 am, while Nicki Collen and company will host Lamar at 7:00 pm.