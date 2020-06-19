Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling Rising Through the Ranks

WACO, TX – The five-time reigning NCATA national champions at Baylor, are one step closer to being recognized as an NCAA championship sport, as the NCAA named Acrobatics and Tumbling an emerging sport.

Back in January, Division II and III schools were voted on and recognized by the NCAA as an emerging sport, and Division I was supposed to be voted on in April, but got delayed due to the pandemic. Baylor head coach Felecia Mulkey is thrilled for Acrobatics and Tumbling to be named an emerging sport.

“We really wanted this vote to go through,” Felecia Mulkey said. “So that we could start August the first along with our Division II and III counterparts, so it was very important for us to be able to do that, plus we have a lot of Division I interest, that want to add the sport, that have been kind of waiting around for this vote to come through.”