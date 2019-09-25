Baylor and Matt Rhule Looking for More out of The Running Game

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Football team is coming off a hard-fought win over the Rice Owls on Sunday where Baylor was never able to get the run-game going.

The bears rushed for just 124 yards on the night after averaging 318 rushing yards in each of the first two games of the season. Baylor was led in rushing by quarterback Charlie Brewer who had 58 yards, not the kind of run game Rhule has in mind.

“We weren’t able to run it on third and one, weren’t able to run it on fourth and one,” he said. “We were outnumbered at the point of attack and couldn’t make a guy miss so I’m really disappointed to be quite honest in the offensive line play, the tight end play which to me falls back on our o-line coach, our tight end coach, and our head coach. That’s how I look at those things and I know that’s how our coaches feel and we took that very personally on Saturday.”

Rhule wants to see his guys up front open things up for the run game, and once they do he feels like the offense can fire on all cylinders.

“You also want to find a way to run it and I don’t think we were diverse enough in the things that we did,” Rhule said. “We didn’t win the blocks when we had them, we didn’t win the blocks in the perimeter, we just didn’t play as well as we need to so and we didn’t run the ball well the week before so we have to just get back to our fundamentals but mainly into our mindset you know our mindset has to be ‘Hey we’re going to find a way to run,’ we have good receivers, we can run and we have a good quarterback. If we can run the football with the great backs that we have then we become a much more difficult team to defend and so that’ll be our focus this week.”

Baylor will face the Big 12’s 3rd best rushing defense on Saturday in Iowa State.