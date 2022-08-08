WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor and Texas A&M are just few weeks away from their respective season openers with high expectations for the 2022 football season.

Further proof of that point came on Monday, when both programs earned their way into the top-10 of the first coaches poll of the season.

Alabama, not national champion Georgia, opens No. 1 in preseason college football coaches poll https://t.co/aPT7F62ctz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 8, 2022

Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies were the first of the two teams to make an appearance, as they start the season at No. 7 in the poll. A&M is the third highest ranked SEC program, behind top-ranked Alabama and third-ranked Georgia. In total, the SEC has six teams in the top-25, the most of any conference.

Meanwhile, the Bears will begin their quest for another Big 12 Championship as the No. 10 team in the country. Baylor is sandwiched in between both Oklahoma schools, with the Sooners ranked ninth, and the Cowboys coming in at No. 11. The Big 12 has four teams in total in the top-25, with Texas checking in at No. 18.

The Aggies will start their season on Saturday, September 3rd at 11:00 am against Sam Houston State, while the Bears will host Albany at 6:00 pm.