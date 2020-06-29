LIVE NOW /
Baylor Athletics Updates COVID-19 Testing Numbers

Baylor Press Release

As Baylor Athletics continues to onboard student-athletes, the department will release a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests. 

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of June 29, 2020

  • Positive cases = 13
  • Active cases = 10
  • Symptomatic cases = 6
  • Asymptomatic cases = 4
  • New cases since last week (6/22) = 5
  • Total number of cases being monitored = 20*

* – This number includes primary contacts and pending tests.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

