Baylor Baseball Begins Process of Plugging in Replacements

WACO, Texas — The Baylor baseball team is in the process of figuring out what their team will look like after the departure of some quality talent off last year’s team.

The Bears began fall practices last week and early in the process head coach Steve Rodriguez likes the mix of experience and young talent.

“When you have the veteran leadership on the mound or some of the guys we have in the field, and you sprinkle in some of the talented freshman we have coming in, it’s exciting,” Rodriguez said.

Part of the process of figuring out what this team has will be finding out who some of those first bats off the bench, or arms out of the bullpen, are.

“The one thing that’s always concerning is depth,” Rodriguez said. “When guys get hurt, how deep are we actually going to be able to be? Last year we were unbelievably deep. This year we’re wanting to see what those guys are able to do we wanted to see who could fill what holes, that we were missing from last year. At the same time be able to see what they’re able to do, find a slot for them, find a role for them and hopefully they take that role and run with it.”

The Bears are coming off their third-straight regional appearance.