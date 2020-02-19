Baylor Baseball Defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Seven

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas – The Bears defeated visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-0 in seven innings on Tuesday evening at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (3-1) put up seven runs with two outs in the top of the first inning, capped off by a two-run home run by Kyle Harper to put the game out of reach early and never looked back.

Four Baylor pitchers combined to shut out the Golden Lions (1-3), holding them to just two hits on the day. Freshman pitcher Hambleton Oliver started things off with two shutout innings and was followed by junior Tyler Thomas and senior Logan Freeman, who also each threw two innings apiece. Junior college transfer Jonathan Pierce made his Baylor debut and finished off the seventh inning for the Bears as they the 10 runs in seven innings rule was in effect.

The Bears added two more runs in the second inning on a bases-clearing double by Ricky Martinez to make it a 9-0 ballgame. Martinez led the Bears with 3 RBI in the contest.

The Bears then finished off their scoring in the third inning on an RBI single from Jared McKenzie, one of two hits for the freshman on the day.

Freshman Kyle Nevin earned his first Baylor start at third base and took advantage, leading the team with three hits on the day and one RBI while playing flawless defense.

Oliver earned the win on the staff day to improve to 1-0 on the year, while Golden Lion starter Race Tittle took the loss to fall to 1-0.

NOTES

Six of the Bears’ seven runs on the day came with two outs.