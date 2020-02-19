Baylor Baseball Defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Seven

Baylor Press Release
By: Rachel Caton
WACO, Texas – The Bears defeated visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-0 in seven innings on Tuesday evening at Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears (3-1) put up seven runs with two outs in the top of the first inning, capped off by a two-run home run by Kyle Harper to put the game out of reach early and never looked back.
Four Baylor pitchers combined to shut out the Golden Lions (1-3), holding them to just two hits on the day. Freshman pitcher Hambleton Oliver started things off with two shutout innings and was followed by junior Tyler Thomas and senior Logan Freeman, who also each threw two innings apiece. Junior college transfer Jonathan Pierce made his Baylor debut and finished off the seventh inning for the Bears as they the 10 runs in seven innings rule was in effect.
The Bears added two more runs in the second inning on a bases-clearing double by Ricky Martinez to make it a 9-0 ballgame. Martinez led the Bears with 3 RBI in the contest.
The Bears then finished off their scoring in the third inning on an RBI single from Jared McKenzie, one of two hits for the freshman on the day.
Freshman Kyle Nevin earned his first Baylor start at third base and took advantage, leading the team with three hits on the day and one RBI while playing flawless defense.
Oliver earned the win on the staff day to improve to 1-0 on the year, while Golden Lion starter Race Tittle took the loss to fall to 1-0.
NOTES
- Six of the Bears’ seven runs on the day came with two outs.
- The Bears are now 3-0 all-time against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Three Bears made their Baylor debuts on Tuesday – INF Benjamin Greer, OF Nolan Rodriguez and RHP Jonathan Pierce.
- FR INF Kyle Nevin made his first Baylor start and connected on his first Baylor hit, an RBI single in the first inning. He finished the day with a team-high three hits in four at-bats with 1 RBI.
- OF Jared McKenzie was 2-for-3 with 1 RBI. He has had multiple hits in all four of the games on the year.
- FR RHP Hambleton Oliver made his first collegiate start on the staff day, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, scattering one hit and striking out three while not allowing a walk.
- Four different pitchers combined to shut out the Golden Lions. RHP Hambleton Oliver tossed 2.0 shutout innings, LHP Tyler Thomas threw 2.0, RHP Logan Freeman threw 2.0 and RHP Jonathan Pierce closed things out in the seventh with a 1-2-3 shutout inning.
- LHP Tyler Thomas struck out a season-high five batters, while RHP Hambleton Oliver struck out a season-high three.
- C Kyle Harper connected on his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning, the second home run of his career.
- Seven of the Bears’ 10 runs came with two outs, including all seven in the first inning. On the season, 15 of the Bears’ 34 runs scored on the year have come with two outs.
- The Bears had five consecutive hits in the first inning, the most since also having five consecutive hits on March 26, 2016 at Dallas Baptist.